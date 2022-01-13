Dileep And His Brother's Aluva Houses Raided By Kerala Crime Branch After New FIR In Sexual Assault Case

A team of Kerala Crime Branch raided Dileep’s Aluva house, Padmasarovaram, on Thursday. The raid took place just a few days after a new FIR was filed against the Malayalee actor in the 2017 sexual assault case. The actor has been accused of conspiring to kill the officer investigating the case.

Filmmaker Balachandrakumar had also claimed that Dileep has seen the visuals of the sexual assault of the female actor which reportedly took place in February 2017. The director has handed over 24 audio clips to the investigating officer, of which two allegedly feature the accused talking about attacking the officer. Padmasarovaram is allegedly the same house where Dileep and others conspired the plan to attack the police official in charge of the case.

According to a News Minute report, the raid at Dileep’s house began at noon on Thursday after the Kerala Crime Branch obtain permission from the Aluva Magistrate court. A team of 20 officials, led by Superintendent of Police Mohanachandran. The gate of the house was reportedly locked when the team arrived at the location and they had to jump over the compound wall to gain access. Dileep’s sister eventually reached the house and allowed them into the house. Mohanachandran informed the media that Dileep was at home but he wasn’t questioned. It is also reported that Dileep’s brother Anoop’s house was also raided by a 12-member team.

Dileep was previously arrested in 2017 after the victim — an actor who worked in numerous South film industries — was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours. The act was reportedly filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the victim. Dileep was arrested in connection with the case and was subsequently released on bail. Dileep was accused of hiring a thug named Pulsar Suni to kidnap and sexually assault a colleague.

