Dilip Joshi's Daughter's Wedding was a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Affair, See Pics

TV actor Dilip Joshi’s daughter Nitiya wed in Mumbai recently. The actor who is most famous for playing the role of Jethalal in long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah invited his co-stars and director Malav Rajda to his daughter’s wedding ceremony and it turned out to be a star-studded affair as some of the show’s cast members took time out to attend Dilip’s daughter’s wedding.

Malav shared some pictures from the time on social media, writing, “Abt last night at @maakasamdilipjoshi daughter’s niyatis wedding….congratulations once again to the lovely couple n wishing them a very happy married life….I guess @palaksindhwani and @priyaahujarajda clicked more pics than the bride n the groom (sic)."

Sunanya Fozdar, Kush Shah, Samay Shah, Palak Sindhwani, Priya Rajda, Jennifer Mistry and others clicked candid pictures at Dilip’s daughter’s wedding.

Earlier, there were videos of a elated Dilip at his daughter’s pre-wedding functions as he danced to the beats of the dhol and even sang amid the guests.

Amid all this, there have been reports that actor Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, will be leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While Raj has refrained from addressing the rumours, a report claims that it could have to do with Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji leaving the show earlier despite the two denying their alleged romance.

Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi as the new Tapu in 2017. He earned a significant following after playing the role of Dilip Joshi’s on-screen son. Bhavya played the role of Tapu for nine long years since the show started in 2008. There were also rumours earlier this year regrading Dilip, who is a senior actor in the industry, being upset with Raj’s punctuality on the set. However, Dilip dismissed any such claims at the time.

