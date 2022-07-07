Dilip Kumar Death Anniversary: 10 Iconic Movies of the Legendary Actor That We Can Never Forget

DILIP KUMAR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: July 7 marks the death anniversary of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. He was one of the greatest institutions of Hindi cinema who bedazzled the audiences each time he appeared on screen in his near-six decades career. His filmography comprises unforgettable movies and moments that have forever lit the Indian silver screen. On his death anniversary, here’s a look at some of his memorable performances that will always be considered iconic.

Daag (1952)

Dilip Kumar won the first ever award in the Best Actor category for his performance in this film.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

A historical drama in which he played the role of Prince Salim and brought a new dimension to the love scenes he enacted with Madhubala who played Anarkali.

Naya Daur (1957)

The BR Chopra’s film got both commercial and critical success.

Madhumati (1958)

The famous film by Bimal Roy, starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala. It was one of the earliest films to deal with reincarnation and had a gothic noir feel to it.

Ganga Jamuna (1961)

This was the only film produced by Dilip Kumar. The story set around an innocent man who is forced to become a dacoit. Dilip Kumar did perhaps one of his best roles in the film.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

After a bad spell at the box office, Dilip Kumar came back with a bang with the hit film Ram Aur Shyam.

Devdas (1955)

Based on the Saratchandra Chattopadhyay novella, the story is about a tragic lover played by Dilip Kumar. This is considered one of his best performance. Devdas was also ranked number 2 film on University of Iowa’s List of Top 10 Bollywood Films by Corey K. Creekmur.

Shakti (1982)

It was notable for being the first and only film to feature veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen. The film is regarded as director Ramesh Sippy’s best work and is considered as one of the greatest films in the history of cinema.

Mashaal (1984)

Vinod Kumar (Dilip Kumar) played a respected, law-abiding citizen who turns to crime for exacting revenge.

Karma (1986)

The film reunited Subhash Ghai and Dilip Kumar after the success of their last film together Vidhaata (1982). It was the first time Dilip Kumar was paired with Nutan.

