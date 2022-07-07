Dilip Kumar Death Anniversary: All You Need To Know About Bollywood’s Tragedy King

DILIP KUMAR’S DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Dilip Kumar is one of the most legendary actors that Indian cinema has seen. He has been credited for introducing the method acting technique to Bollywood. In a career of over six decades, Dilip Kumar worked in more than 65 films. On the actor’s first death anniversary, here’s a look at his incredible journey.

The late veteran actor was born in a Pashtun family on December 11 in 1922 in Peshwar (now in Pakistan). He moved to Bombay for work. Before becoming the heartthrob of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar used to work in a British army canteen. There he was noticed by a leading actress of the time, Devika Rani and her husband Himanshu Rai, who then hired him to act for their film company, Bombay Talkies.

He debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata in 1944. However, he made his first box-office hit with Jugnu in 1947, following which, he began climbing the success stairs.

His portrayal of the doomed lover in films like Andaz, Devdas, Deedar, Jogan and many other films earned him the title of ‘Tragedy King’. The actor has given some blockbuster hits with films like Mughal-e-Azam, Madhumati, Aan, and Kohinoor among others. There was also a time when Dilip Kumar decided to take a break. He returned to the big screen with Kranti in 1981.

For his contribution to the film industry, he was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He also received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was the only Indian actor to receive Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian award.

Talking about his personal life, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala started off as an onscreen couple and fell in love. They reportedly parted their ways after Dilip testified against Madhubala and her father in the Naya Daur court case. In 1966, he married Saira Banu who was 22 years younger than him. They shared 54 years of married life.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 07, last year at Hinduja Hospital. He died after a prolonged illness. Even though he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on.

