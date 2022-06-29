Diljit Dosanjh Grooves To Jack Harlow's Song Dua Lipa During Grocery Shopping; Watch Fun Video

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh knows how to get the party started with his songs, but he also knows how to make grocery shopping fun. In a recent Instagram Reel shared by the Udta Punjab actor was seen grooving to Jack Harlow’s recent track titled Dua Lipa. Dressed in a comfy pair of green track pants, and a white sweatshirt, Diljit can be seen walking out of his room with his quintessential devil-may-care suave.

The 38-year-old has elevated his street style with a red cap, a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. Diljit grooved to the American rapper’s recent track as he dragged his cart and added some fruits and a bunch of other grocery items to it. Showing off his swagger, Diljit shared the Reel on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Grocery shopping with Dua Lipa." The Honsla Rakh actor tagged the British-Albanian pop star as well. Shared on Tuesday, the Instagram Reel has been viewed by 3.3 million viewers on the social media platform.

Fans of the singer are loving his latest Reel. One of the top comments on the post read, “Imagine going grocery shopping on a regular day and saamne Diljit paaji dance karte hue dikhte hai." Another user noticed how Diljit stood in front of the peaches rack in the store and commented, “Peaches, song release kar doo."

The Luna singer is currently on the Born To Shine world Tour. Diljit has performed in Canada and will be touring in the United States with cities like Newark, Dallas, and Oakland. He will also be performing in the United Kingdom at venues like London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Leeds.

In a recent Instagram Reel, he also shared glimpses of his recent show at Toronto where mostly Punjabi and South Asian residents of the city thronged the venue.

