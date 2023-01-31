Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor’s highly anticipated comedy project ‘The Crew’ has a new member added to the trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Buzz is that actor Diljit Dosanjh becomes tha latest addition to this upcoming comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry. This movie will also mark Diljit and Kareena sharing the screen space for the third time after Udta Punjab and Good Newwz.

Producer Rhea Kapoor shared, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it’s unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience."

Advertisement

After becoming a global sensation with his blockbuster music, Diljit has left a massively indelible mark with his celebrated acting performances in both Punjabi cinema and Bollywood. And now, he’s joining forces with this sassy trio to take us on a rollercoaster ride of laughter with “The Crew".

Speaking of The Crew, their announcement statement read, official statement reads, “Three women work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The Crew is a rib-tickling ride of comedy of errors and mishaps! Life comes to you with its set of challenges, are you up for it?"

Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier shared with Vogue, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I’ve been a big fan of Tabu, and like she was saying earlier, Lolo [Karisma] did mention that it’s an unrivalled honour for me to be sharing screen space with a veteran like her."

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited & Anil Kapoor Productions, the film is set to go on floors from the end of March 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here