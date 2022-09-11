Diljit Dosanjh Stuns All As He Flaunts His Biceps In Latest Pic: ‘I’m Sexy and I Know It’

From his songs to acting skills, jokes and even innocence, Diljit Dosanjh surely knows the art of winning hearts. However, this time the singer-actor is setting fire to social media with his latest picture. On Sunday morning, the Lover singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which he was seen flaunting his biceps. He sported a sleeveless T-shirt, left his long hair open and also wore a blue cap. Needless to say, Diljit looked absolutely hottest as he looked straight into the lens and kept his expression intense. In the caption, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, “I’m sexy and I know it.."

Soon after the picture was shared, fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis. In relation to his caption, one of the fans wrote, “No doubt!🔥" Another social media user wrote, “You’re way too SEXYYY!!!" “Luv u pajji," a third comment read. Canadian comedian and TV show host, Lilly Singh and wrote, “Hurrrrrrrrrr (hurray)" and dropped muscle emojis.

Diljit keeps his fans updated with his social media posts. Last month, the singer-actor dropped a video in which he was seen cooking instant noodles. Prior to this, he also dropped a picture with global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lily Singh as he met them after his Los Angeles concert. Priyanka also shared the same pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You’re such a superstar."

On the work front, Diljit is gearing up for the release of ‘Jogi’ which is set against the political climate of 1984 following the death of Indira Gandhi and the 1984 Sikh Riots. The film will be available on Netflix from September 16 onwards.

