'Diljit Dosanjh's Hair-Chopping Scene In Jogi Left Crew Members In Tears': Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Director Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the OTT film Jogi which is centred on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with a cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur has been garnering all the praises. While there are several scenes in the movie that are hard-hitting, one particular scene where Diljit Dosanjh’s character chops off his hair at a pivotal point in the film took the audience by surprise. Ali Abbas Zafar recently shared it was ‘the soul of the film’ and he also revealed how it was shot.

While talking to India Today, Ali Abbas Zafar shared, “So when Diljit read the script, I asked him ‘should we edit out something if it is insensitive?’. And he said nothing. He said whatever you have written is what actually happened. He was the first one to tell me this scene is the soul of the film. This is the biggest sacrifice anyone who belongs to this community will make to save the lives of people from that community. And that is why that scene became the most pivotal point in the film. When I came on set, I placed my cameras and I said we cannot do this scene three or four times, I will have one take. I told my technical crew, I would have one take, do whatever you have to do, and then I said lock your cameras and leave."

The Tiger Zinda Hai director continued by stating that Diljit took the reins of the scene and that whatever he did was his own. The crew that was there for the shot were numb and teary-eyed. Ali disclosed, “Diljit was very sombre. We spoke for five minutes and I told him what I wanted him to feel. And I said no one can explain it better than you yourself. I can just give you a little bit of motivation, but I don’t want to direct you in this scene. This is your scene, you have to own it. And everything that Diljit has done in the scene is all his. And I feel super emotional talking about the scene. There were 5-6 people and they couldn’t look at it. They were looking down and they had tears in their eyes because it’s something that you can only feel when you watch the film about what this man is doing."

The story of Jogi was set amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

On the work front, Diljit is gearing up for the release of his upcoming song from his upcoming film ‘Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.’ The Good Newwz actor also shared a clip from it’s making and the song seems to be fun already.

Diljit had taken to social media on Monday to announce the release date of the film. Sharing a poster, he wrote, “Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne… Releasing worldwide – this Dussehra 5th October." Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will mark the first film of Diljit with Sargun.

