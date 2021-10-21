Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Completes 26 Years, Kajol Trolled for Posting About it Amid Shah Rukh Khan's Son's Arrest

Shah Rukh Khan is going through a tough phase with son Aryan Khan in jail. Several Bollywood actors and fans have come out in support of the actor and his son, who was on October 20 denied bail by a sessions court in a drugs-related case. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s co-star Kajol had to face the heat on social media as on the very same day she had dropped a post, celebrating 26 years of their movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Sharing the iconic train scene from the movie, Kajol wrote, “Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love, 26YearsOfDDLJ." We are sure that the actress wanted to give a nostalgic trip to her fans but unfortunately, her timing was not perfect. While some people did recollect the time when the movie was released and adored the on-screen chemistry between SRK and Kajol, others lashed out at the actress for celebrating, instead of supporting SRK during this tough period.

Advertisement

Read: Maratha Mandir to Continue Screening Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge After Theatres Reopen

One of the Instagram users wrote, “Your best friend is going through a lot right now, you post about this now when Aryan’s bail is rejected?”, while another asked, “Sorry But Why You Don’t Support SRK?” “We didn’t see anything from your side at least in social media, I was your fan ma'am but now I am heartbroken,” read the third comment. Her fans expressed how they were hurt by Kajol’s ignorant behaviour towards SRK's personal life crisis.

Read: 26 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: When Kajol Described Simran as Boring But Relatable

As far as the proceedings of the case are concerned, on October 20, a special NDPS court rejected Aryan's bail plea, and his legal team quickly moved the HC against the order. Now, the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear his plea on October 26. Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.