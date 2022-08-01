Dimple Hayathi Keeps Raising The Fashion Bars Every Single Time

Dimple Hayathi has once again taken the Internet by storm with her mesmerising beauty. From her traditional attires to bold fashion statements, the actress keeps the fashion critics on their toes every single time.

The diva keeps treating her fans to gram-worthy pictures, giving major style goals. Well, agree or not, the entire vibe is so fiery! The satin bralette paired with black high-rise denim is simply winning all our hearts, basic yet chic. Her voluminous wavy curls complimented the entire look so well. You too can surely increase the temperature by carrying a similar kind of ensemble.

Advertisement

Oomph! Can we please stop and take a moment and appreciate the entire Desi vibe? Yes, please. She carried the 6 yards of grace with the utmost elegance and proved white is her colour for sure. Her white netted saree with embellishment all made her look drop-dead gorgeous. Her neutral glowy makeup was also on point.

Let’s not argue and give all the fashion icon awards to her. Just look at the beauty compiled with all western and desi fashion flavours. The spice she mixed with her ethnic ensemble by adding a peplum belted blazer took the entire fit to another level. High sleek pony with silver jewellery and neutral makeup. You will surely make heads turn if you carry some mix of these flavours.

Advertisement

Well, reports say that Dimple has been getting film offers from Bollywood, as well as Tollywood. The actress predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. She rose to fame after doing item number, Jarra Jarra, in Varun Tej’s 2019 film Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The actor danced along with Ravi Teja and set the temperatures soaring with her killer dance moves and screen presence.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here