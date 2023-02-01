Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter Naomika Saran recently graduated from school. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures with her friends and family members from the graduation ceremony. In the first picture, Naomika is seen posing happily with her veteran actor-grandmother Dimple Kapadia for the camera. Talking about their outfit, Dimple is seen wearing an off-white suit and carrying a brown embroidered dupatta while Naomika, her granddaughter, is dressed in a red pastel suit with white pyjamas. She also wore a white stole over her neck. The other pictures featured “her favourite people" including her family and friends “by her side." Captioning the post, she wrote, “Graduated with my favourite people by my side (with a red heart emoji)."

As soon as she shared the pictures, Naomika's family members and fans congratulated her and flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Her aunt, Twinkle Khanna commented, “Love you Naomi” and “stunning women (with a red heart emoji)," while Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Congratulations (with two red heart emojis)". Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented, “Congratulations darling girl.” Actress Sonali Bendre wrote, “Congratulations darling (with a red heart emoji).”

Earlier this month, Naomika Saran shared a selfie of herself with her cousin Aarav Kumar, who is Akshay Kumar, and Twinkle Khanna's son, on her Instagram handle. Sharing the picture, Naomika simply captioned it with a seashell emoji.

Previously, Naomika took to her Instagram account and posted another picture with cousin Aarav. In the picture, the two were seen wearing casuals. Naomika opted for a blue hoodie while Aarav donned a red t-shirt. “Can you tell that we’re related?" she wrote while captioning the post.

Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna are the daughters of the late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia. In 2003, Rinke married Sameer Saran. Naomika. Naomika Saran, the couple's first child, was born the following year. Rinke Khanna made her Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). She quit acting after marrying Sameer Saran.

Twinkle Khanna tied the knot with actor Akshay Kumar. They are parents to boy Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

