Dinesh Lal Yadav Birthday: Did You Know How the Bhojpuri Superstar Got the Name Nirahua?

Happy Birthday Dinesh Lal Yadav: Nirahua was part of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 6 in 2012. He was eliminated from the house after 9 weeks

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 07:25 IST

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey recently received best Bhojpuri actor and actress award. (Image: Instagram)
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DINESH LAL YADAV: It is impossible to discuss the Bhojpuri film industry without bringing up Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. The well-known Bhojpuri actor is celebrating his 44th birthday today. He began his career as a Bhojpuri singer. While he had been doing stage performances for some time, Nirahua rose to prominence with his 2004 album Nirhua Satal Rahe.

The album was a massive hit in Bhojpuri. In 2008, Dinesh Lal Yadav ventured into acting with Nirahua Rikshawala. Today, he is among the highest-paid actors in the industry and has delivered hits like Ho Gainee Diwana Tohre Pyar Mein (2008) and Rikshavwala I Love You (2013).

On his special day, let us look at the interesting facts about the Bhojpuri actor:

1. Dinesh Lal Yadav was born in Tandwa village, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 2, 1979.

2. His father worked in West Bengal’s Kolkata and Nirhua also spent his formative years in the city.

3. Nirahua delivered five back-to-back hits in 2015, which made him one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

4. After success on the big screen, Nirahua made his debut on TV with the reality show Dance Sangram (2010) which featured him as the host.

5. In 2022, Nirahua won the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-polls on a Bhartiya Janta Party ticket and joined his industry colleagues like Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan in the parliament.

6. He also features in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss. He was part of the sixth season of the show in 2012. Nirahua was eliminated from the house after 9 weeks.

7. Dinesh Lal Yadav married Mansha Yadav in 2000. He is the father of two sons, Aditya Yadav and Amit Yadav, and has a daughter named Aditi Yadav.

8. Dinesh Lal Yadav got his name ‘ Nirhua’ after the success of his first album. The album Nirhua Naam Hai was such a huge hit that people assumed that it was his real name.

first published: February 02, 2023, 07:25 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 07:25 IST
