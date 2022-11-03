Dipika Kakar Misses Husband Shoaib Ibrahim at Sister-in-Law's Pre-Wedding Ceremonies, Says 'Jaldi Aao'

It is a celebration time for Dipika Kakar as her sister-in-law Saba is all set to tie the knot in a couple of days. The pre-wedding functions of the ceremony have already begun in full swing and Kakar did not fail to share a glimpse of it via social media. Although actress Dipika Kakar has reached her husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s native place Maudaha, the latter has not yet joined them owing to his hectic shooting schedule. In a quirky twist, Dipika Kakar sent out a plea to her husband to join the family as early as possible.

In one of her Instagram stories, Kakar flaunted the speakers pumping loud desi music as she tagged her husband and wrote, “Jaldi aao (Come soon). Everything is incomplete without you.”

In another video, Dipika captures it is not only she who is missing her husband, but even their close relatives are keenly waiting for his arrival. With Salman Khan’s O Oh Jaane Jaana playing in the background, she films a funny moment alongside her family members. While sharing it online, Kakar once again tagged her husband asking him to ‘come soon.’

The social media updates don’t end there, in a subsequent story, Dipika Kakar can be seen teasing the bride, as she dances on ‘Saiyaan Superstar.’ “Itna chedna toh bante hai, kya kehte hai aap log? (Little teasing is necessary. What do you guys say),” Kakar captioned the video.

One more video captured Kakar shaking a leg to London Thumkada with her mother.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim is busy shooting his ongoing drama show Ajooni which airs on Star Bharat. The plot of the show revolves around the life of a woman Ajooni (Played by Ayushi Khurana) who goes to any lengths to fight for her rights. Rajveer (Played by Shoaib Ibrahim) the kin of a powerful Punjabi family, is Ajooni’s secret admirer, who forces her to marry him. Though initially unhappy with the marriage, Ajooni slowly begins to fall in love with Rajveer.

