Dipika Kakar Shares Glimpses Of Dubai’s Spice And Gold Shops In Her New Vlog

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar has won millions of hearts with her acting skills. Her huge fanbase is also a result of her authentic self off-screen. The actress is quite active on social media platforms and has her own YouTube Channel. Dipika was on a vacation spree recently and was seen enjoying her time in Dubai. She posted a vlog that showed us her last day in Dubai. The actress explored some spice and gold shops, and also shared the prices of jewellery from there.

Though she receives a lot of love from netizens, she often faces some backlash as well.

A few days ago, the actress was trolled for her behaviour in a video that surfaced on the internet. Dipika can be seen walking towards her car in black attire in an Instagram video, shared by a paparazzi account. When the actress was about to fall, she was surrounded by paps. Dipika seemed annoyed when one of the fans nearby tried to hold her to keep her from falling. Although it is unclear what the actress said, it appears that she asked him not to touch her. Later, the video was deleted by the user for some reason.

Dipika has been absent from television for quite some time now. She was most recently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2, where she appeared only in the first few episodes to introduce the new characters. Of late, Dipika has become a popular YouTuber, sharing glimpses of her life behind the camera.

