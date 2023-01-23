Dipika Kakar Suffered Miscarriage Last Year, Shoaib Ibrahim Recalls Her Health Took Massive Toll

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced on Sunday that they were expecting their first baby. While they were showered with love from friends and fans, the television actress revealed that she was pregnant last year but had a miscarriage. Shoaib added that due to this, her health condition deteriorated.

Speaking with ETimes, Dipika revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the sixth week of her pregnancy last February. “Because of that we were a bit scared this time and I am sure all of you would understand that. It’s not just us, many go through this," Dipika added. Shoaib noted that while the world spoke about her weight gain in the last year, her health deteriorated because of the miscarriage.

The couple decided to share the news with their fans on Sunday. In a joint statement on Instagram, the couple revealed they will soon have a new member joining the family. “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon," the statement read.

Along with the statement, Dipika and Sohaib also dropped a picture in which they were seen twinning in white. While they had their backs towards the camera, the two actors were seen sporting caps with ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ written on them respectively.

Dipika and Shoaib met for the first time on the sets of their superhit show Sasural Simar Ka. Prior to Sohaib, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson but the two parted ways in 2015. Dipika then fell in love with Sohaib and the two tied the knot on February 22, 2018.

On the work front, Dipika Kakar has been away from television for a long time now. On the other hand, Sohaib is currently seen in Ajooni.

