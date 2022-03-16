Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Buy Swanky Mercedes Worth Rs 1.13 Crore, Share Pics

Television actors and real-life couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently became owners of a swanky car. The 34-year-old actor shared the news with his social media followers on Tuesday. The actor shared a series of pictures from the automobile showroom. Shoaib can be seen with his wife Dipika and members of his family as they finally took the luxury car home.

Dipika and Shoaib also posed for a selfie with the charcoal grey SUV behind them. In another picture, the couple posed along with their family members as they cut a cake to celebrate their new purchase. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shoaib added the details of his new car in the caption, “Alhamdulillah. Thank you Auto Hangar and Mercedes-Benz India for all the hospitality and delivering my New GLS on time. Congratulations to Auto Hangar for completion of a 25 Years partnership with Mercedes-Benz India."

Advertisement

Fans and followers of Shoaib congratulated him in the comments. As one of the fans commented, “Many many congratulations so happy."

Dipika also shared a sneak peek into her first ride in the new car with husband Shoaib. Dipika’s Instagram Story featured her sitting next to Shoaib as she reminisced about the first song that played in their previous second-hand cars. As the song Teri Meri from 2011 movie Bodyguard played, Dipika shared, “Yahi gaana, Safar shuru hua tha second-hand Honda Civic aur i20 se aur aaj sath yaha tak pahuche hain (This song, and our journey began with second-hand Honda Civic and i20. And today we have reached here together)."

It should be noted that the couple recently launched their own production house called Qalb Entertainment. Dipika and Shoaib also released a music video under the banner, in which they both starred. With this new venture, Shoaib has also stepped into film direction as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.