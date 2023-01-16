Directing SRK is a Responsibility, His Break Has Created Immense Excitement for Pathaan, Says Siddharth Anand

Pathaan has become one of the most anticipated Hindi films to release worldwide in a long time. The film not only promises the biggest action spectacles people will witness in theatres, but it will also mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screens. The visual extravaganza is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Director Siddharth Anand, in a video released by Yash Raj Films, talks about why Pathaan has become the most hyped film globally and how SRK’s return to the cinemas after 4 years has added to the humongous buzz that the film is carrying.

Siddharth says, “Directing SRK is a responsibility and it’s even more greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it’s somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of."

About the electrifying SRK and Deepika pairing in Pathaan, Sid says, “Just the fact that SRK and DP have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have been really successful. It became a challenge to see how different can they look and so, our team really worked you know intricately to present them in a new way."

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Sid says, “The fact that DP is looking different from her films and SRK is looking different from his films, automatically their pairing will look fresh. So that is the approach we took and it’s amazing, I think the audience is loving it."

YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!

