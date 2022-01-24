Director Amudhan's film starring Vijay Antony named Ratham

Director C.S. Amudhan has announced the title of his next film featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead role. The film will be a crime thriller and has now been titled Ratham. The makers have released the first look poster featuring a solemn Vijay Antony in a beard and a bandaged arm.

Vijay Antony has also shared the poster of the film on his Twitter handle. Building the mystery around his character, he tagged director Amudhan and asked if he is a good guy or a bad man in the film.

Advertisement

For the first time actor, Antony and director Amudhan are working on a project. They were college mates in Loyola college, Chennai. They finalised the project over a phone call. Ratham will be the third directorial of Amudhan and will have three actresses in the film.

The film unit chose to have a Twitter space meet after the announcement of the title of the movie. During the course of the discussion, one of the producers Kamal Bohra said that film will be a crime-thriller on a social issue.

During the interaction, Amudhan said, “The film would talk about a grave injustice happening in society that has gone unnoticed for a long time. It is strange that nobody has noticed it and made a film on it so far."

Amudhan has roped in three actresses to play crucial roles in the film. Ramya Nambeesan, Naditaswetha and Mahima Nambiar will be playing crucial roles in the film. The makers will release their first look in the coming days.

Advertisement

According to reports, the film unit has wrapped up over 40 percent of the shoot in the first schedule. The script of the film has been co-written by Amudhan, Athisha and Karki Bava.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.