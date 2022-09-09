Director Arivazhagan Trolls Ashwin Kumar in His Web Series, Actor Reacts on Insta

Ashwin Kumar, a television celebrity and film actor who made his debut in the film Enna Solla Pogiraai, responded to director Arivazhagan, who trolled him in his recently released web series Tamilrockers.

In his series, the director made fun of Ashwin Kumar’s Enna Solla Pogiraai audio launch speech, and the actor responded by calling the filmmaker a “brainless beauty" in his Instagram story.

Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan made his debut as a hero in Tamil cinema with Enna Solla Pogiraai, a triangular love story directed by Hariharan. In the film’s audio launch event, Ashwin, after seeing his supporters, got excited and made a speech that landed him in huge controversy.

Advertisement

Beginning with his refusal of a project offered by producer Trident Arts Raveendran, Ashwin opened up about various situations that brought him to the stage. He stated that the story Enna Solla Pogiraai was the only one that did not put him to sleep out of the 40 he heard. Ashwin concluded his speech by asking his fans to “thank" his parents if they think he looks handsome and “thank" him if they think he acts well.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

After his speech became the topic of harsh trolls and memes, Ashwin published a video in which he stated that the incident had a profound influence on him. The “CWC" fame said that he doesn’t have a habit of preparing before speeches and made his apology to those who got hurt through his speech.

Ashwin ended the controversy with an apology, but reports about him circulated on social media. Memes, trolls, and YouTube comments mocking the actor inundated the Internet, with many referring to him as a sleeping star.

Now, filmmaker Arivazhagan, famed for films like Eeram, Vallinam, Aarathu Sinam, and Kuttram 23, has included a reference to Ashwin Kumar’s remark in his recently launched web series Tamilrockers.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here