Director Arun Gopy Shares Poster Of Tamannaah Bhatia's Malayalam Debut ‘Bandra’

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday. On this occasion, the makers of Tamannaah’s upcoming Malayalam film Bandra have released a special poster. This will be the actress’ Malayalam debut. The film’s director, Arun Gopy, shared the poster on social media and wished Tamannaah on her birthday. He captioned the post, “Wishing a wonderful birthday to the Queen of BANDRA, @tamannaahspeaks." The poster features Tamannaah, all decked up in a yellow and beige lehenga, looking like a princess.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Arun revealed why he cast Tamannaah as the leading lady. He said, “We approached her because we thought she was the best fit for the role. She, too, thought it was a role that would suit her well, and she was eager to join. Her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi."

The lead actors in Bandra are Dileep and Tamannaah. Arun, who had directed Dileep earlier in 2017, for the blockbuster Ramaleela is reuniting with the actor for this film. The upcoming movie is described as an action thriller, and it was shot in Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Tamannaah was last seen in a rom-com, titled Plan A Plan B, alongside Riteish Deshmukh. With this project, the duo made their OTT debut on Netflix, which was released on September 30. In the film, Riteish plays Kaustubh Chougule, a cynical and successful divorce lawyer. Tamannaah plays Nirali Vora, an earnest matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone, except herself. Their bitter conflict turns into attraction when she moves into an office next to his.

Read all the Latest Movies News here