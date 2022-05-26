Director Atlee’s Tweet Raises Speculation About New Collaboration With Vijay

Tamil director Atlee is someone that Thalapathy Vijay has delivered some smash hits with. Three of Vijay’s films — Theri, Mersel and Bigil — directed by Atlee proved to be big blockbusters with just the right amount of style, action, emotion and romance.

The talented director has always presented Vijay in a manner that a fan wishes to see and the character of Rayappan from the movie Bigil remains a favourite. The elderly gangster role portrayed by Vijay struck a chord with the audience and Rayappan became an instant hit.

Since we are living in an era where cinematic styles include spinoff movies on characters as well as prequels, many have wondered if one would ever get to see a prequel on Rayappan. And now, Atlee has just raised speculations about a probable film of a similar nature.

The Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video, which holds the streaming rights to the movie, recently posted a photo of Rayappan and wrote, “Imagine a full film made only for the story of Rayappan." If the tweet itself was not exciting enough for fans, director Atlee replied to the tweet saying, ‘Senjittaaaaa pochuuuuu’ in his trademark style. This led to speculation on social media that Atlee indeed has plans for Rayappan and fans are now more eager than ever for an Atlee-Vijay reunion.

Vijay plays two roles in Bigil, a mass entertainer set in the world of women’s football. Vijay wore a salt-and-pepper look for the Rayappan role, and his portrayal of a guy with stuttering troubles was praised by many.

On the work front, Atlee is currently working on his Bollywood debut film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead.

