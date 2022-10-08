Director Bharathiraja Showers Praise On Mani Ratnam For His Amazing Work In Nayakan

Director-actor Bharathiraja, who has attained legendary status for his career spanning 40 years, has showered praise on Mani Ratnam, whose most recent release Ponniyin Selvan has been performing well at the box office.

Bharathiraja said that Mani Ratnam was the first person in his life to make him sleepless. He also said Mani Ratnam was a rare gem, adding he was a genius and admired his film Nayakan. He also added that Mani Ratnam also made a wonderful film titled Pagal Nilavu. The film’s characters, story narration, and everything has been handled very well in the movie.

Bharathiraja further added Mani Ratnam is like a seed for today’s generation of directors. Still, he wants to give a quality picture. A good artist is one who can work continuously. He is beyond that.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

He said he is aware of today’s generation of directors. His blood gets purer when he sees young directors. He also added that Mani Ratnam speaks very beautifully, easily, and briefly on stage. But he is not like that.

He concluded his interview by saying that an artist needs freedom. No film can be made without that freedom. The artist may be criticised but art cannot be controlled. An artist who transcends boundaries can only create art. Because art does not grow without breaking the basics.

On the work front, Bharathiraja was last seen in the film Thiruchitrambalam. The movie features Dhanush in the lead role and was released on August 18. The movie is a romantic family drama written and directed by Mithran R. Jawahar and Kalanithi Maran banked the film under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here