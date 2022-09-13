Director Chethan Kumar Gears Up For His Next With Actor Ishaan

Chethan Kumar has helmed several hit films, including Bahaddur, Bharjari and late Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James, among others. Now, the filmmaker is gearing up for his next, which is an untitled film, starring actor Ishaan. According to reports, the shooting of this film has been kicked off by the makers.

The film is touted to be an action thriller. Considering the genre of this Kannada film, its team is leaving no stone unturned to make it an enthralling one. Several media reports suggest that the makers have roped in renowned action director Ravi Varma, along with stunt directors Chella Ram and Laxman, to direct and execute the high-octane stunt sequences in the film.

However, the makers are yet to finalise the music composer of this Chethan Kumar directorial. Meanwhile, further details about the upcoming film have been kept under wraps as of yet. It remains to be seen whether this yet-to-be-titled film will be a hit at the box office, like Chethan’s previous projects, or not.

Besides this film, Chethan is currently working on two projects as a writer, namely Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma and 2020. Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramatma is directed by Anup Antony. Anup has co-written this project along with Chethan. Reportedly, actors Bala Rajwadi, Sonal Monteiro and many others will be seen in this movie. It is produced by Bharath Cine Creations.

2020 is directed by KL Rajashekar. Actors Dhanya Balakrishna and Komal Kumar will be seen playing the lead roles in this film. 2020 is produced by Crystal Paark Cinemas.

Ishaan has starred in two films, Rogue and Raymo, so far. He managed to impress the audience with his performance in both films. For Rogue, Ishaan received the South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Debutant Actor. He played the role of a young man who falls for the commissioner’s sister but is betrayed by her.

His acting in Raymo was also lauded by the audience. In Raymo, he played the role of Revanth Deshpande, who belongs to a rich family. The film follows his life, which changes forever after the entry of Mohana.

