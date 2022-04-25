Director Digpal Lanjekar Sher Shivraj Rocks Box-Office, Collects Rs 1.5 Cr on Day 1

Marathi director Digpal Lanjekar is currently celebrating the success of his latest release Sher Shivraj. The film was released on April 22 and grossed Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the box-office collection of the film on his Instagram handle.

“AWESOME NEWS… #Marathi film #SherShivraj witnesses stunning growth in #Maharashtra… Fri ₹ 1.05 cr… The shows have not only doubled on Day 2 [Sat] but the film has been shifted from smaller audis to large ones… And most shows are #HouseFull in advance itself… Bravo!" the film critic wrote.

The post garnered nearly 15,600 likes. Fans loved the box office report and commented, “Marathi industry is growing by the way… wow". “The Magic of Marathi Film," said another fan.

Sher Shivraj is based on the story of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj defeating Afzal Khan, a general of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate in India. He helped in the southern expansion of the Sultanate by defeating the Nayaka chiefs who had taken control of the former Vijayanagara territory. Afzal Khan was defeated by the ferocious king at the Battle of Pratapgad in 1659.

The historical drama is produced by Chinmay Mandlekar, Digpal Lanjekar, Nitin Keni, Pradyot Pendharkar and Anil Varkhade. The titular role is played by Chinmay Mandlekar while the role of Jijau is played by Mrinal Kulkarni. The role of Afzal Khan is played by Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi. Ajay Purkar played Tanaji Malusare, Sameer Dharmadhikari enacted Kanhoji Jedhe and Bahirji Naik featured as Digpal Lanjekar.

Varsha Usgavkar is also seen in a negative role in this film. The music of the film was composed by Devdutta Manisha Baji, while the lyrics were written by Digpal Lanjekar and Santsreshtra Tukaram Maharaj.

Digpal Lanjekar and Chinmay Mandlekar will be bringing a total of eight films to narrate the heroism of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The series is named Shri Shivraj Ashtak. The 2018 film Farzand was the first film in this category. After that, the 2019 film Fatehshikhast and the 2021 film Pavankhind were released on the life of the king.

