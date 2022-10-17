Director H Vinoth's Pictures From the Shoot of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu Viral

On Sunday, the makers of Ajith’s Thunivu shot some scenes of the film on Chennai’s Mount Road. Meanwhile, photos from the shoot have surfaced on the internet. Fans have posted a couple of pictures of director H. Vinoth from the shoot. The film team has returned to Chennai.

Take a look:

Advertisement

In September, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film, along with the title. The poster has Ajith relaxing on a rocking chair with a semi-automatic weapon in his hand. The title of the film also holds a tagline: No Guts, No Glory. Thunivu, produced by Boney Kapoor, is a heist thriller that features Ajith in different shades. It marks the continuous third collaboration of Ajith with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor.

Top showsha video

Moreover, going by the latest reports it is nearly confirmed that Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu will clash at the box office. The trusted source has informed that the makers of both films are eyeing the date of the Pongal festival for the release of the film. An official update on the same is yet awaited.

On the work front, after wrapping the shoot for his 61st film, Ajith will join the sets of his next with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Soon after the actor is done with the shoot of his 62nd film, he will set off on a thrilling bike trip with three more bikers. In the world tour, the actor will be riding all across seven continents including Antarctica. He will cover 62 countries across 18 months.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here