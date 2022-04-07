Director Hari to Join Hands With Gopichand For Next Venture? What We Know

With police action and drama elements comprising the core of his several films, director Hari has always been a fans’ favourite. A number of his films have also been dubbed in Telugu and have been largely successful. According to reports, the director will soon be seen in his first Telugu film. Any guesses who is going to be the lead hero for this venture? None other than action hero Gopichand.

According to reports, the script of a village film was narrated to Gopichand, who loved it and gave thumbs up to the film. According to reports, Gopichand has also found a producer for this film.

The project has been confirmed. Only an official announcement of this film is being awaited. More details of this film are yet to be disclosed.

On the work front, Gopichand was seen in Aaradugula Bullet, Pakka Commercial and Seetimaarr last year. Of these three films, Aaradugula Bullet directed by Gopal B. was a disaster. Nayanthara, Prakash Raj and others were seen in the film, besides Gopichand. The film was criticised for its script, action etc.

Pakka Commercial and Seetimaarr were appreciated. Pakka Commercial was written and directed by Maruthi Dasari. Raashi Khanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others were seen in this film.

Seetimarr was written and directed by Sampath Nandi. Tamannaah Bhatia, Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhoomika Chawla and others were a part of this film.

Meanwhile, director Hari is waiting for the release of his film Yaanai, which will hit theatres on May 6 this year. Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, Ramachandra Raju and others are part of this film. The film has been bankrolled by Drumsticks productions.

Hari has been most famous for his Singam franchise. While the first and second instalments have been successful, the third part was not received well by the audience. The third part collected 100 crores in just 6 days. Still, it was criticised for being too detached from reality.

