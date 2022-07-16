Director Harish Shankar And Allu Arjun To Collaborate For An Ad Film

Filmmaker Harish Shankar is quite active on social media and regularly shares photos and videos about his films. The Gabbar Singh director recently shared a few pictures with Allu Arjun.

Shankar shared photos of travelling with Pushpa star Allu Arjun on Instagram. The caption of the picture said, “It’s always a fun ride with our own ICON STAAR Allu Arjun. Joining hands for an ad shoot! This is exciting!"

In the very first picture, Shankar was seen at the flight’s entrance. The director was seen donning a proper casual look which included a grey sweatshirt and black pants. He completed his look with a black backpack and red-and-white sports shoes. While the second picture shows Shankar and Allu Arjun inside the plane and having fun.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa:The Rise wreaked havoc at the box office last year and the actor is now gearing up for the sequel of the movie. Pushpa: The Rule, the second part of the blockbuster action drama will be launched soon. Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role in the sequel.

Sukumar’s action thriller Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres on December 17 and has received a lot of positive reviews. It was made by Muttamsetty Media in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers.

On the other work front, the actor will be seen in Venu Sriram’s Icon, produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. A few reports state that he will soon work with “KGF" director Prashanth Neel.

Harish Shankar is busy with his next movie Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan and Pooj Hegde.

