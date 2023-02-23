The upcoming Telugu film Richie Gadi Pelli is set to hit the theatres on March 3. On Tuesday, the trailer of the film was released by famous director Harish Shankar. Directed and written by KS Hemraj, the film features Praneeta Patnaik, Naveen Neni and Chandana Raj in lead roles. The other cast of the film includes Kishore Maarisetty, Praveen Reddy and Bunny Vox to name a few.

Richie Gadi Pelli is produced by KS Hemraj under the banner of KS Film Works. The music of the film has been composed by Satyan Mahalingam and the cinematography has been handled by Vijay Ulaganath. Arun EM and Hari Varma have taken care of the editing and artwork respectively.

Check out the trailer here

Advertisement

So far, the trailer has garnered over 49,000 views and is still increasing. Soon after the trailer was released, several users started to comment on the video. One social media user wrote, “Congratulations Hemraj! i wish you and your team great success!!" Another user commented, “Trailer is impressive all the best to the entire team." The third user added, “Waiting for the movie." One user also wrote, “Concept is very new #all the very best."

The trailer unveils a group of characters set out for a reunion. The scenes are mostly set in a resort in a popular tourist destination. In the trailer, we see a “Table of Secrets" where groups of couples and bachelors have gathered around it to disclose their secrets that evening. The person who answers the phone must converse with the caller while the speaker is on. Followed by this, the characters go through varied emotions such as embarrassment, shame and others. Now, it will be interesting to see if they can ever reconcile with their soulmates and live in harmony after major revelations.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, director Harish Shankar is known for Gabbar Singh, Mirapakai, Ramayya Vasthavayya and Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Besides this, he has a few more films in the pipeline including Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and an Untitled Rana Daggubati film. On the other hand, Praneeta Patnaik is known for films such as Sita Ramam, Uppena, and C/o Kancharapalem. She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Sthalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here