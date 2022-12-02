Director Hemanth G Nair Wants To Retain The Title Of His Film Higuita Despite Backlash

Filmmaker Hemanth G Nair is geared up for his upcoming movie Higuita, which is slated to release on December 22. The film was to be released in 2020, but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now ready to hit the cinema halls. But a fresh problem has come up before its release. Prominent writer N S Madhavan has alleged that Hemanth has lifted the title of the film from his popular short story Higuita. According to reports, Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has rejected the title of Hemanth’s debut. Despite this rejection, the director is not ready to bog down and said that this title was unveiled 3 years ago. He said this in an interview with a portal.

Hemanth also said that title was not an issue 3 years back, then why all of a sudden this controversy has erupted? According to him, now only Higuita’s post-production work is remaining. Due to this reason, it is not possible to change the title of the film. According to Hemanth, the title has nothing to do with Madhavan’s story. He said that Higuita is a political satire in which the protagonist tries to protect his party.

Advertisement

Now that the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has rejected the title, viewers are eager to see how Hemanth deals with this problem. G Suresh Kumar, president of Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, spoke about this issue in an interview. He said, “We would not be able to give the clearance for the title. The people behind the movie should have consulted the writer before finalising the title." The Film Chamber provides the title and publicity clearance certificates before a film is submitted for certification by CBFC.

Apart from The Film Chamber, renowned Malayalam-English poet K Satchidanandan has also raised his voice in support of N S Madhavan. In interviews given to various television channels, Satchidanandan said the name Higuita became popular among the Malayali readers through Madhavan’s famous short story only. Satchidanandan said that makers of Higuita should have informed the writer before taking the name.

Read all the Latest Movies News here