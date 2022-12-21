Director James Cameron Filmed Avatar: The Way Of Water Using These Methods

Avatar: The Way of Water hit screens on December 16 and is doing massive business worldwide. Director James Cameron made the world wait for 13 years after mesmerising everyone with his 2009 epic sci-fi fantasy Avatar. Upping the ante this time, the Avatar sequel has been made at a budget of Rs 350 to 450 million dollars, which is Rs 2,900 crores in Indian currency. While the story of both films is enthralling in itself, it is noteworthy that James is not only a great storyteller but an innovative and skilled technician as well. Here are some of the innovative techniques he has used in the making of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Performance Capture

Motion graphics were used to generate the Na’vi people you see on Pandora. The characters’ mobility is what matters most. Motion capture records actions such as gestures and gaits. Special body suits are worn by actors during motion capture. The red dots on this garment are tiny. These indicators actually function as infrared light reflectors for still cameras. The characters in Avatar are virtual. But James wanted the expressions on their faces to be completely human. So they mounted a small HD camera in front of the motion capture headgear. This camera records the expressions of the actors.

Volumetric Capture

We’ve observed so far that many movies use standard motion capture. The volume (three-dimensional space) is a different component of James’ filming method, though. With the aid of hundreds of still cameras, the marks on the body suit could be read in some shots. This makes it easier to accurately capture the location or accuracy of any character or item.

Fusion 3D and Swing Camera

A unique camera ring held two Sony F90 cameras. These cameras were vertical on one and horizontal on the other. It is feasible to capture video from the various visions of a person’s eyes using this set-up of two distinct cameras. This is the reason why the footage taken with this unique camera appears more realistic. The same holds when live-action and camera motion capture are combined. The setting and the characters both gain depth in this way. James’ methods made it easier to direct computer-generated action scenes. The director could see the real actor moving through the camera’s screen in a virtual environment. They were able to adjust their camera to the artist as a result.

Shooting Underwater

In most CGI underwater sequences, the performers are hoisted into the air by harnesses. They appear to be swimming in water as they float in the air. James Cameron, however, emphasised that everything should appear genuine. So, they set up a huge tank filled with water and began shooting. Did you know that Kate Winslet held her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds during the shoot of James’ Titanic? Earlier this record was held by Tom Cruise. He held his breath for six minutes for the film Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

