Director Koratala Siva To Unveil NTR 30’s Title On Diwali, What We Know

This year started on a disappointing note for filmmaker Koratala Siva, whose Acharya failed to entertain the audience. Koratala is eager to make amends with his much anticipated upcoming flick NTR 30. Starring actor Jr NTR, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for this film. According to reports, Koratala has decided to amp up the audience’s expectations by unveiling NTR 30’s title this Diwali. However, there is no official declaration regarding this yet.

Fans will surely be waiting to know what title Koratala has got in store for them. In addition to this news, NTR 30 also became the talk of the town with changes introduced in the script. Rumour had it that Tarak was not happy with the initial draft of the film which revolved around student politics. NTR 30’s core theme was that students should not waste their precious college life on dirty politics. Reportedly, Tarak didn’t love this idea and the makers had to discard it.

Tarak wanted NTR 30 to cater to pan-India audiences with a power-packed storyline. He did not want any roadblocks in his streak of successful films which started with Rise Roar Revolt. Keeping these aspects in mind, he asked Koratala to prepare a fresh draft. The Srimanthudu director obliged the request and prepared a fresh draft which is based on Garuda Purana. Garuda Purana is a dialogue, which happened between Vishnu and Garuda, the King of Birds. The second section of this Purana talks about the issues related to death like funeral rites and the metaphysics of reincarnation.

Koratala has roped in renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander to curate this film’s music. Talking about the female leads, Keerthy, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani were speculated to essay the role. However, Kiara backed out from the movie while Alia gave her confirmation. Makers have zeroed in on May 19 next year as the release date of this movie. NTR Arts, MSK Films and Yuvasudha Arts have produced NTR 30. This film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

