Director Lakshman to Join Hands With Actor Raghava Lawrence for his Next Film

Director Lakshman known for films like Bogan and Romeo Juliet is all set to join hands with Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence for an untitled project. The film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The director has reportedly narrated the story to Raghava and the actor has liked the project. Lakshman has said that the movie will go on floors in three months’ time. An official announcement about the project will be made soon.

Lakshman made his debut as a director in 2015 with a romantic drama Romeo Juliet starring Jayam Ravi and Hansika. Later, the director teamed up with Jayam Ravi for his next two films Bogan and Bhoomi. Now, he is all set to break his continuous streak with actor Jayam Ravi and will be doing his next film with Raghava Lawrence.

Advertisement

Lakshman is yet to finalise the cast and crew for the film. Lakshman’s last directorial Bhoomi, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar a year ago, received a good response. His new film with Raghava as a lead actor will have a theatrical release.

Raghava’s next outing Rudhran is scheduled to release in theatres in April. Producer Kathiresan is making his directorial debut with the movie. In this film, Priya Bhavani Shankar is playing the female lead.

Recently, Raghava had announced that he will be seen playing the lead role in a movie titled Durga which will be helmed by popular stunt choreographers Anbariv.

As an actor, Raghava was last seen in Kanchana 3. Besides being an actor, Raghava is a producer, director and choreographer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.