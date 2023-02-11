Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently tweeted a picture featuring Vijay, Gautham Menon and others from the Kashmir shooting schedule. In the now-viral photo, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are seen posing with the team of their upcoming film Leo. In warm clothes, the team can be seen standing close to a bonfire. The photo has so far garnered over 2.2 million views and more than 146K likes on Twitter.

Here is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s post:

Soon after the director tweeted the picture, several social media users rushed to the comment section to know about the next update on the film. One social media user wrote, “Feel the heat of Kashmir’s burning passion with @actorvijay and @menongautham being directed by @Dir_Lokesh. #Leo is all set to ignite the screens from Oct 19th". Another user commented, “Wow really unexpected." One social media user also wrote, “Wow # Leo Team."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is set to be released on October 19 this year. The movie stars Vijay and Trisha in the lead roles with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Sandy, Mansoor Ali Khan and Thomas Mathew in pivotal roles. With the release of the film, Thalapathy Vijay will mark the second collaboration with Lokesh after Master.

Touted to be an action-crime thriller, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film and Philomin Raj is handling the cinematography and editing part.

With Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Leo, Sanjay Dutt is also making his debut in the Tamil film industry. In the film, he is going to portray the role of the lead antagonist.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is known for Master, Kaththi, Mersal and Thuppakki. The actor was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial Varisu. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed several acclaimed films including Kaithi, Vikram, Master and Maanagaram. He has a few projects such as Kaithi 2, Mumbaikar and Bholaa in his kitty.

