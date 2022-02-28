Director Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid Pose as Groom and Bride in First Official Wedding Pics

Director and producer Luv Ranjan’s wedding with and Alisha Vaid earlier this month was a super hush-hush one. Despite a star-studded guestlist, Ranjan managed to keep his wedding a pretty low-key affair with barely any photos or details leaked to the public. The filmmaker’s production house has now shared the official wedding pics on social media.

The couple, who have been dating for a long time, got married at a grand ceremony on 20th February in Agra. Sharing the images, the Luv Films handle on Instagram wrote, “As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love."

The two made for a dreamy couple at their traditional ceremony. Alisha could be seen dressed in a traditional red lehenga with signature jewellery set. Alisha completed her full bridal look with Kaleere and traditional gold jewellery. Luv complimented her in a white sherwani with intricate embroidery, also flaunting his salt and pepper beard.

Luv is known for directing films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akash Vaani. Luv is now shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The actors flew down to Agra for the wedding, along with other guests such as Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Sharma, filmmakers Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and composer Pritam.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama director’s wedding venue was a plush hotel in Agra overseeing the Taj Mahal. Actress Rakul Preet Singh and boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani also attended the wedding, and were also spotted visiting the Taj Mahal. Sonalli Seygall, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who shot to fame with Luv’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, were also at the wedding.

