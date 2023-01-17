Director M A Nishad To Make His Comeback To Malayalam Cinema With Iyer Kanda Dubai

Filmmaker M A Nishad is making his comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long time with the movie Iyer Kanda Dubai, starring Mukesh, Urvashi, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Shine Tom Chacko. The feature film is backed by Vignesh Vijayakumar. Staying true to the name of this film, Iyer Kanda Dubai, its entire shooting will be done in Dubai only. The name of this film was unveiled on January 16. The title launch ceremony was attended by many prominent members of the film industry including Shri V N Vasavan, Minister for Cooperation and Registration.

Nishad’s fans are looking forward to Iyer Kanda Dubai, which is touted to be a comic entertainer. His last movie as a filmmaker was Thelivu, which received decent reviews from critics. This film revolves around the life of Gouri, an orphan who marries truck driver Khalid and it seems to her that life has changed for good. But soon, it takes an unfortunate turn when Gouri is forced to kill the owner of the orphanage she works in after realizing that he was trying to rape one of the inmates. Gouri and Khalid’s lives take a drastic turn after this event.

According to the critics, every actor ticked all the boxes correctly as far as the acting sphere is concerned. Actress Asha Sharath acting left the cine-goers asking for more with her acting mettle and played the character of Gouri with utmost perfection. Critics pointed out how easily she adapted to the skin of her character, which showcased contrasting emotions. From a fearful woman to a citizen who is not afraid of taking the law into her own hands, her transition as an actress was flawless. The problem with Thelivu resides in its storyline, where audiences have to grapple with a confused first half and overdramatic second half.

Fans will be looking forward to the fact that Nishad could overcome the flaws in his upcoming movie Iyer Kanda Dubai or not.

