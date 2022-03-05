Director Mari Selvaraj Announces New Tamil Film Maamannan

Director Mari Selvaraj of Karnan fame has commenced the shooting of his new Tamil film Maamannan. The makers have roped in actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu for the lead roles. The film will have music by legendary composer AR Rahman. The makers have released posters announcing the title and stars of the movie.

Meanwhile, director Selvaraj has shared his excitement about working with Vadivelu. In a tweet, he said that it is a dream come true moment for him to work with the veteran actor. He has shared two pictures with the actor. According to reports, the comedian’s role in Maamannan will be similar to the character that actor Thambi Ramaiah had played in the movie Thani Oruvan.

Director Selvaraj has also shared the posters of his upcoming movie. The shooting of the movie will be done in Chennai, Yercaud and Salem in Tamil Nadu. The upcoming movie is bankrolled by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin under his production banner of Red Giant Movies.

Filmmaker Selvaraj received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike for his previous films Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Actors of Maamannan also shared their excitement about the collaboration.

Theni Eswar will be handling the cinematography of Maamannan. Selva RK is the editor while Dhilip Subbarayan will be the action director of the movie. Sandy Master is the choreographer.

There were speculations around Mari Selvaraj, Fahadh Faasil and Udhayanidhi Stalin teaming up for a new film after the trio met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s father MK Stalin on his birthday on March 1.

