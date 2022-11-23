Director MG Srinivas Releases BTS Video Of His Next Shiva Rajkumar-Starrer Ghost

Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming movie Ghost has hit the floors recently. There is a buzz around the project because it is helmed by one of the best directors of Indian cinema — MG Srinivas. The filmmaker, who scripted many stories and screenplays during the lockdown, decided to make Ghost with Shivarajkumar and Jayaram.

Recently, the director shared a few behind-the-scenes shots from the film on his Twitter handle. The 17-second glimpse is said to be a part of the climax. Since the video has gone viral, fans are confused about whether Shiva Rajkumar would essay the role of a protagonist or antagonist.

The sequence consists of a jail set-up. A person, supposedly Shiva Rajkumar, sits on the chair in the middle of the climax shoot. A shadowy appearance is shown holding a gun. A rowdy entry from inside the jail remains the main focus of the glimpse posted by MG Srinivas. The video is viewed by more than 2,000 people. The clip is also re-tweeted by several of his fans.

Recently, on the eve of Diwali, the Ghost team pleasantly surprised everyone with a brand-new poster. On the poster, Shiva Rajkumar is depicted brandishing a gun and firing shots. The smoke and flames in the background intensified the already striking appearance. Till November 10, a 24-day action scene was filmed on the Minerva Hills site. Ghost’s second season’s shoot will start in December.

Masthi and Prasanna VM are in charge of the discourse, and renowned music director Arjun Janya is in charge of the music composition. Under the banner of Sandesh Productions, Ghost will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

