Tamil filmmaker Mohan G is often called out for his views in films like Rudra Thandavam and Draupadi. These films were criticised for promoting a regressive thought process among the masses. To avoid a similar backlash for his upcoming film Bakasuran, Mohan has now issued a clarification beforehand. In the press meet organised for this film, he stated, “Bakasuran is based on real-life incidents that I came across in life. After the Covid-19 lockdown, I met a friend who was using an app where girls used to do anything they were told to do, for a mere sum of Rs 200-400. They were being exploited to the limit, and the girls who were involved in this were in the age group of 18-25. Bakasuran spoke in depth about these incidents and the measures that need to be taken for curbing this problem." He also rubbished the speculations that this film is against any caste.

Despite these attempts by Mohan to save Bakasuran from any controversy, it seems like this film has fallen prey to it. According to some social media users, Mohan has deliberately kept the release date of his film on February 17. This was done to clash with Dhanush’s Vaathi so that Bakasuran could gain some attention. Users also opined that Mohan is resorting to cheap tactics to gain publicity, and the audience should not pay any attention to him. But these opinions didn’t go down well with Mohan’s followers, who said that everyone retorts to these tactics for promoting their work. According to the fans, why do people get offended when Mohan is doing the same? They extended their staunch support to the director, saying that he has catapulted to fame because of his talent.

Mohan’s followers have been elated with the plotline he has chosen for Bakasuran. This film narrates the story of a prostitution racket started by a pimp via an application. The racket keeps on operating smoothly, till the time when girls from the village are forced or lured to work in it. Whether police will be able to nab the real culprits or not forms the core theme of Bakasuran.

