Director Muthyala Subbaiah Recalls The Day His Wife Died But He...

Director Muthyala Subbaiah recalled a tragic incident from his personal life in an interview recently. At an event recently, recollecting what transpired 13 years ago, Subbaiah said that he was shooting on the day his wife passed away, adding he was at work until the shooting concluded.

The director even said that he did not want to disturb the shooting then and hence he didn’t tell anyone on the sets about the mishap.

After the shooting was wrapped in the morning, he decided to tell the truth to the film crew following which everyone was shocked. He then told the crew in the morning that whatever was supposed to happen, happened and nothing could have been done at that moment so I decided to continue the shooting without any problems.

The director further said that he was crying in the morning when his shot was over. He did not want to affect work and remained in pain and went home after the wrap.

Muthyala Subbaiah directed the film titled Alayam in 2008. Actors Shivaji, Laya and Brahmanandam were seen playing key roles in this film. This film was Muthyala Subbaiah’s last project as a director. He did not continue the work after the release of this film.

