Director Mysskin meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Writer and Director Mysskin wanted to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his birthday on March 1 but he finally got the opportunity on March 12. He has shared his experience of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The filmmaker revealed about his meeting with CM Stalin in a recent Instagram post.

Mysskin had requested Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of Udhayanidhi Stalin and daughter-in-law of CM Stalin, to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Narrating his meeting with CM Stalin Mysskin said that after he requested Kiruthiga, he received a call from the CM’s office to visit the CM but he suggested not to disturb MK Stalin on a busy working day and requested for an appointment after a week.

Mysskin finally got a call from CM’s office and he was told that he can come at six in the evening. The filmmaker was suggested to bring books instead of bouquet for the CM. Mysskin carried 20 Tamil books and went to meet CM Stalin. Mysskin described that there was an endearing silence in CM’s house.

After some time, CM arrived to meet him. Hugging Mysskin, the CM asked that if is he okay? As both made themselves comfortable, Mysskin also respectfully kissed CM’s hands. Mysskin then said to the CM that under his leadership, there is so much peace in Tamil Nadu. The director also said that his popularity can be gauged by the fact that even Opposition admires him.

He continued that the whole Tamil Nadu has a lot of hopes from the Chief Minister. MK Stalin was overwhelmed and replied that this expectation is what bothers him the most. The Chief Minister said that he always keeps thinking about what he could do better for the people of Tamil Nadu. How will he able to achieve it, this question keeps his mind engaged, the CM revealed.

Mysskin was awe struck by CM’s words and came out with a pleasant experience. The director said that he was left speechless by the CM’s humbleness and just bowed out of respect for him.

