Director Om Raut Posts Fan-Made Posters of Adipurush on Ram Navami. Check Here

Prabhas’ latest offering Radhe Shyam might have failed to strike a chord with the audience but that has not affected the anticipation and eagerness for the release of his next film Adipurush. A retelling of the ever-popular mythological epic Ramayana, the movie has been highly discussed ever since its announcement.

Now, director Om Raut has further ignited the hype around the film by sharing some fan-made posters of the movie on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. It was a visual treat for the fans of Radhe Shyam as they got to see him in different avatars of Lord Ram even before his official look from Adipurush is released. Sharing a beautiful poem in Hindi, he also wrote, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil" in his tweet. Take a look at it below

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Om Raut also talked about his movie, Lord Rama and Ram Navami. “Gudi Padwa marks the start of the Hindu New Year, and it’s interesting to note that Prabhu Ram was born in the same month. So, what exactly is this? It’s not a fluke; there’s some science behind it. This is the power of Prabhu Ram, and it fascinates my scientific mind. “The stars are aligned in such a way that he possesses all of humanity’s good characteristics," he explains.

Prabhas, according to Raut, is the best choice for the role of Lord Rama. “To the best of my abilities, I have attempted to comprehend Prabhu Ram, and I will continue to do so for the rest of my life." To my knowledge, eyes are a reflection of the heart, and Prabhas’ eyes are peaceful because he has such a pure spirit. I got the closest to Prabhu Ram’s image through his eyes. He exults, “Every time I cut to him, his soul is reflected in his eyes, and that’s extremely pure."

Apart from Prabhas, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

The movie was supposed to release on August 11 this year but got postponed because T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar decided to make way for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is now slated to release on January 12 2023.

