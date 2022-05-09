Director Parasuram on Working with 'Weapon Named Superstar Mahesh Babu' in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Telugu star Mahesh Babu will be returning to the big screen after two years with his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The action drama film directed by Parasuram stars Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh. Sharing his thoughts ahead of the release of the film, Parasuram told Pinkvilla that he is not feeling any pre-release jitters and is rather confident about the movie. The film is slated to release this Friday, May 12.

The filmmaker told the entertainment website that he feels no pressure and in fact is at leisure. Parasuram also added that he trusts the script of the movie which is accompanied with a “weapon named Superstar Mahesh Babu." This is not the first time Parasuram has worked with the 46-year-old actor. Parasuram had assisted Puri Jagannadh on Mahesh’s 2006 blockbuster film Pokiri. The director said that he has used Mahesh’s talent properly and he has delivered his best.

Talking about the movie, Parasuram told Pinkvilla, that the movie is inspired by a feeling of how things should be in an ideal world. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, according to the filmmaker, is about bringing things back on track. “Ever since the time of working as an assistant director, I have had a vision of how to present Mr Mahesh Babu in a film," he said.

With Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Parasurma says that he finally got a chance to work with the actor as a director and he assures that what the audience would see on screen will be very different from what he has done earlier in his previous movies.

Mahesh was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru in 2020 which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Vijaya Shanthi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Parasuram also said that the idea of making a film like Sarkaru Vaari Paata was conceptualised during the post production stage of his 2018 movie Geetha Govindam. After narrating the script, Mahesh had accepted the film in a single sitting, revealed Parasuram.

