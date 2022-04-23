Director Parasuram Petla Unveils New Poster of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Director Parasuram Petla recently shared a poster of his upcoming Telugu action comedy film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu. The poster features him in a purple shirt and denim jeans. He looks shocked at the poster. After this, the poster went viral immediately.

Parasuram Petla uploaded the poster on his social media. Along with this, he writes “It’s a wrap for Sarkari Vaari Paata. All set for May 12th". He also used hashtags like Sarkaru Vaari Paratha, SVP on May 12 and also tagged Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Madie, Thaman Shivkumar Ghantasala, GMB Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers and Saregama Telugu on his post.

Soon, comments started pouring in. A fan commented, “Superb sir… Love You". “Anna waiting for the movie," said another. “Wish you all the best and I hope and I wish your movie is going to be a great success anna," said another fan. Overall fans loved this poster and are quite excited about the movie. The post got 3k likes on Instagram.

BA Raju’s Team has also tweeted the poster. And along with it, they said shoot “done and dusted". The tweet got 305 retweets and 766 likes on Twitter.

This upcoming Telugu film is written and directed by Parasuram. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reel Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles and Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play the supporting roles.

The song Kalaavathi from this film became very popular among the audience after its release. The song was written by Anant Sriram and sung by Sid Sriram. Music was given by Thaman. The visuals in the song are good. The song has been trending on social media since its release. This melody song composed by Thaman received 147 million views on YouTube.

