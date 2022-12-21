Director Raghu Ramcharan's Kubusa Gets U Certificate From Censor Board

Director Raghu Ramcharan’s upcoming project Kubusa revolves around the story of Kum. The film has received a good response from viewers since its first look was unveiled. Meanwhile, it is all set to hit the theatres next year at the end of January. The film recently received a U certificate from the Censor Board. Now, the team has started promoting the film aggressively and the makers will soon release a teaser.

The movie revolves around a mother-and-son duo. The mother is used to staying in the village and breaking stones to earn a living and educate her son in a distant town. She has never travelled to another city, but her son brings her to the city after he gets a job. When she went there she was not used to wearing Kubusa and she gets embarrassed by how she deals with people is what the whole film is about.

Rama Rama Re Nataraj is playing the lead role in the movie. Apart from him S. Bhatt, Arya Mysuru, Anika Ramya, and Mahalakshmi are playing the supporting roles in the film. It is written by Veerabhadrappa.

Padma Shri award-winning actor Jogathi Manjamma is the main attraction of the film and portrays an important role. Karnataka State Youth Award and Child Welfare State Award winners Gundi Ramesh and his wife Gundi Bharti made a cameo appearance in the movie.

However, Kubusa is quite an innovative movie and it has set high expectations among the viewers. In the film, the beauty of the Bellari language can be seen.

The music for the movie is composed by Pradeep Chandra. The camera is handled by Shivamurthy Donimalai and it is bankrolled by Nadi V. Shobha under the banner V. Shobha Cinemas Banner. The team is now preparing to release the teaser.

