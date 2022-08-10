Director Raju Murugan Confirms His Film Next Film With Karthi

Filmmaker Raju Murugan has announced that he is working with Karthi for his next film. The director said that his film is based on an important issue in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, shooting for this project is likely to start by October. Other details related to this untitled project are not revealed as of now.

Raju, spoke at a press conference for the film Viruman. He is associated with Viruman as a lyricist.

It was also reported earlier that Vijay Sethupathi will essay antagonist’s character in the Karthi film. Later, he opted out citing issues in shoot timings. Makers are now looking for an actor who could play negative role successfully.

According to reports, the idea behind this project was finalized in 2020 by Raju. There are speculations that this film will be called Japan and is based on a social issue. SR Prabhu is producing this film. This is first official confirmation from Raju regarding this untitled project.

Besides this untitled project, Raju is associated with films like Cuckoo, Joker and Gypsy. He has written and directed these films. Cuckoo is the love story of two blind people and was a box office success. Dinesh, Malavika Nair, Elango and other actors were associated with Cuckoo. Joker was political satire which narrated the story of a common man aiming to be president of country. This film starring Guru Somasundaram, Ramya Pandian and others was also much appreciated by audience. Gypsy is set against the violence unleashed on Muslims. Gypsy was also appreciated but critics pointed out some flaws in writing. Actors like Jiiva, Natasha Singh and others were a part of this movie.

It remains to be seen that whetherhis next film receives similar amount of success like Cuckoo, Joker and Gypsy or not. Besides these films, Raju has worked in films Mehandi Circus, Adithya Varma and Varma as a writer.

