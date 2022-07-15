Director Ram Gopal Varma Gets Annoyed by Host's Questions; Details Inside

Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon is out in the cinemas and has courted another controversy. The filmmaker, known to be unapologetic and unabashed, is making headlines again. On Thursday, during the special screening of the movie, RGV got annoyed at the Telugu Bigg Boss fame and anchor Shyamala.

During the special screening, Ram Gopal Varma thanked everyone for joining and at the end of the interaction, anchor Shyamala came forward and asked him some questions which irked the filmmaker.

Shyamala asked the director to name some films that are based on martial arts as a small request. Not noticing RGV’s expression the anchor asked another question which made the director angry. “Although I am very emotional right now. This is a very serious movie," he said and exited from the stage.

Shyamala later apologised to the director and further clarified that her intention to ask her question was to make the interaction more interesting.

Last month, Ram Gopal Varma landed up in a fresh controversy over his tweet. He tweeted about the presidential race relating it to Mahabharata.

“If Draupadi is the President, who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas," read the tweet.

A few FIRs were also registered against him. Later, the filmmaker issued a clarification stating that he did not have an intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

“This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way… Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character but since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, talking about the film Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon stars Pooja Bhalekar, Miya Muqi, Abhimanyu Singh, Tianlong Shi, Prateek Parmar, and Malhotra Shivam in pivotal roles. The film is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, Pan-India and China as well. The film has been inspired by Bruce Lee’s wisdom and his martial art techniques.

