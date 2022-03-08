Director S.A Chandrasekhar Releases Part 1 of his Gripping Biography on YouTube

Director S.A. Chandrasekhar carved a distinct identity after directing several films on social issues. The veteran director has directed a total of 70 films in his career. The most appealing thing about Chandrasekhar’s career is his never-ending love for art.

The veteran director has uploaded a dramatic version of his biography on the YouTube channel Yaar Indha SAC. Yaar Indha SAC is the official Youtube channel of Chandrasekhar.

The video starts with Chandrasekhar driving a red car. After driving for a while, he stops the car, gets out of it and watches people sleeping on the roads. It is followed by Chandrashekhar taking out a pillow and mat. The veteran director then finds a spot, spreads his mat and makes himself comfortable. He then starts narrating his journey.

Chandrasekhar says that his journey started in Chennai. The director says that he had to sleep a total of 47 days on the streets. Narrating his ordeal, Chandrashekhar says that he recalls taking cover in rickshaws parked nearby when it rained.

Chandrasekhar also said that he comes 2 to 3 times here in a year at 11 pm. The director then returns home at 4 am. Chandrasekhar says that he has not forgotten this part of his life yet.

As of now, the first episode of his biography has been uploaded. Fans are excited about the second part. Many on the platform said that they felt inspired by the director’s optimistic approach towards life.

Chandrasekhar is best known for directing films like Nenjirukkum Varai, Once More, Maanbumigu Maanavan, Vishnu, Deva and others. Vijay, one of the most popular Tamil actors, owes a major share of his successful career to his father Chandrasekhar.

