Director Sachin Baburao Sasane Accuses Marathi Actor Sayaji Shinde Of Fraud

Sayaji Shinde is one of the finest actors in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. He has gained accolades from all corners for films like Shool and Arundhati. The veteran actor has dotted the headlines again, but this time for some wrong reasons. He has been accused of taking money from director Sachin Baburao Sasane alias Shivaji, and not working on his film. Sachin has lodged a complaint regarding this in a police station and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Film Corporation as well. Keep reading this space to know about this case in detail.

According to reports, Sachin planned to direct a movie titled Ginnad, under his production house Tuljai Films. He painstakingly worked on every aspect of this film, be it casting, finances, etc. He decided to rope in Sayaji for a pivotal role. The actor was signed at an agreed amount of Rs 5 Lakh. After everything was in place, the shooting was all set to start on November 25 and 26.

Owing to some dubbing commitments Sayaji couldn’t be available and the movie could not go on floors on the said dates. It was postponed to November 27. Sachin revealed that to everyone’s surprise, Sayaji asked him to change the script on the shooting day. The filmmaker was shocked at this unreasonable demand. He refused the offer, which infuriated Sayaji. Enraged by the fact that Sachin is not complying with his demands, he decided to walk out of the movie. The Kurukshetra actor supposedly also said that he will return the fee taken for the film.

Since then, as Sachin described further, he has tried to contact Sayaji several times to take his money back. However, he has not paid heed to his requests — which forced him to take stringent action.

Sachin said that he has to suffer immense financial loss after Sayaji left the movie, and the actor is not returning the money as well. Now Sachin has demanded that Sayaji should return his fee, that is, Rs 5 lakhs. Also, according to Sachin, the actor has to bear all expenses for the loss he suffered due to his ouster from the project, amounting to Rs 17 lakh.

