Home » News » Movies » Director Seenu Ramasamy Meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Applauds Him For His Work

Director Seenu Ramasamy Meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Applauds Him For His Work

The director currently has several upcoming promising projects.
The director currently has several upcoming promising projects.

The filmmaker was all praises for the chief minister.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: April 21, 2022, 12:03 IST

Filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Praising CM Stalin, Seenu said, “Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr M. K. Stalin, the ‘Male Mother’ who rules Tamil Nadu, will continue to inspire me to continue watching, and enjoying my films."

Further, Seenu applauded him for effectively handling the Covid-19 situation across the state and said, “His wartime activities against the disease and natural disasters in Tamil Nadu will be remembered."

“In remembrance, I gave him the book ‘Ten Days That Shake the World’ by John Reed, which I loved and read. He signed the first part of his history book ‘One of You’ and gave it as a gift. “People love ‘, my dear artist, Mr Udayanithi Stalin, congratulated them," the director went on to add.

Advertisement

Speaking of Director Seenu Ramasamy, he is known for delivering films like Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Neerparavai, and Dharma Dura. The filmmaker has made a name for himself among Tamil fans.

RELATED NEWS

The director currently has several upcoming promising projects.

Idi Muzhakkam, the Tamil drama, is headlined by G V Prakash Kumar and Gayathri Shankar. Meanwhile, the director is currently busy working for Maamanithan, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathri in the lead roles. The film is set to release on May 6. The music for the movie has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Karthik Raja and Ilayaraja, while cinematography and editing were taken care of by M. Sukumar and A. Sreekar Prasad, respectively.

In addition, the director also has Idam Porul Eval with Vijay Sethupathy, Vishnu and Nanditha in lead roles.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 21, 2022, 12:03 IST