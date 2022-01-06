Director Selvaraghavan To Play An Antagonist in Nelson Venkatesan’s Next Tamil Film

Tamil filmmaker Selvaraghavan is all set to play an antagonist in an upcoming film helmed by Oru Naal Koothu and Monster fame Nelson Venkatesan. The actor-director has been roped in by the filmmakers to play a villain role in an untitled film. Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film stars Jithan Ramesh and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. With this untitled project Jithan Ramesh will be marking his film debut after his stint in Tamil television industry.

Many well-known directors from the film fraternity, like Manivannan and Sunder Rajan, have become full-time actors.

Advertisement

Selvaraghavan has stirred up expectations among the fans after signing back-to-back films as an actor. On the work front, Selvaraghavan currently has many projects lined up. He will be seen playing an antagonist role in Vijay’s Beast. Moreover, he has Saani Kaayidham in the pipeline. Seeing him signing one after another new projects, many are saying that he is going to have a flourishing career as an actor.

Selvaraghavan turned actor after almost twenty years of calling shots from behind the camera. He has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming films Saani Kaayidham and Beast. Both the films are in the post-production stage. Saani Kaayidham, directed by Arun Matheswaran, stars Keerthy Suresh in the role of Selvaraghavan’s sister.

Selvaraghavan is known for his directorial work and he is presently directing Nane Varuven. His brother Dhanush plays the lead role in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.